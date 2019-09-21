Silica Sands golf tourney on today

SILICA Sands, a long-time supporter of the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC), will host its third annual golf tournament today, starting at 12:30hrs.

The one-day tournament is being held in recognition of the remarkable academic achievements of Kayshav and Shreveda, son and daughter of Pandit Haresh Tiwari, owner of Silica Sands.

With the Guyana Cup Open teeing off in a little over a month, LGC has set out to host some seven tournaments prior to its October 26 Open.

The tournament features Best Gross and Best Net along with first and second places in Categories A, B and C. The tournament usually attracts a full field, and this is anticipated as players warm up for the Suriname Open, set for October 4-6.

At the simple handing-over ceremony, the young Tiwaris expressed their support for the game and stated how much they and their dad enjoy the sport.

This year Shreveda, a psychology first year student joins her brother as they pursue their respective degrees of advanced studies.

Defending Guyana Open nine-time champion Avinash Persaud will demonstrate his skills, along with top contenders Guillermo Escarraga, Mahesh Shivraj, Patrick Prasad, Mike Mangal, William Walker, Pur Persaud, Richard Hanif, Max Persaud and Aleem Hussain. Female champions Joann Deo and Shanella London are also expected to be in action.

Silica Sands is a local company created 16 years ago by Tiwari. The company has a private wharf, mining areas, and the complete logistic facilities to export sand from Guyana to the world market.