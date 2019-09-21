Reinstated McBean among four senior officers promoted

FOUR officers of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) were, on Thursday, promoted by the Police Service Commission (PSC), paving the way for the retirement of other senior ranks in the force, PSC Commissioner Clinton Conway has confirmed.

Those promoted to the rank of assistant commissioners of police were recently-reinstated Superintendent, Simon McBean and ‘F’ Division Commander, Senior Superintendent, Kevin Adonis.

The two other officers promoted by the PSC were Head of Immigration Superintendent, Ewart Wray, who is promoted to senior superintendent and former Best Cop, Cadet Officer, Jermaine Dufu, who is now an assistant superintendent.

In June 2019, 10 years after he was wrongfully dismissed from the GPF, Simon McBean was reinstated by the PSC.

McBean was a police superintendent when he was dismissed for travelling abroad to pursue a master’s degree programme without receiving authorisation.

The dismissal case made its way through the courts and last year, the Appeal Court unanimously ruled that the dismissal was wrong.