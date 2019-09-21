McAlmont, Dindyal put GCC in commanding position over GYO

GANDHI Youth Organisation (GYO) endured a frustrating opening day of the GISE/Star Party Rentals/Trophy Stall first-division two-day match, as hosts Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC), built a 55-run first-innings lead when play ended yesterday at Bourda.

The hosts, with consecutive weekend wins, reached 156-7 at the close, responding to GYO first-innings 101 all out in 53.3 overs.

Asked to bat first, GYO openers Yeudistir Persaud and Anand Bharat put together a decent first-wicket stand of 35 runs before Bharat was removed by off-spinner Stephon Wilson (2-24).

Bharat’s dismissal triggered a batting collapse where the visitors lost their nine remaining wickets for just 66 runs.

Bharat struck two boundaries in his 35 while Persaud, who also struck two boundaries top-scored with 41. They were the only two batsmen to reach double figures.

GYO innings was hurt by outstanding off-spin bowling from Thimoty McAlmont, who claimed 4-15. Pacers, captain Ronaldo Ali-Mohamed (2-16), and Bernard Bailey (1-16), were the two other successful bowlers.

In reply, GCC slipped to 20-4 with off-spinner Trevon France claiming three of the four wickets. He had both openers Eon Rodrigues (4) and Jeetendra Sookdeo (2), along with McAlmont (0), while Ali-Mohamed who struck a four and six then went hit-wicket off Neiland Cadogan for 20.

At that point Mavindra Dindyal and Carlos La Rose then took the score to 101 with some measured batting. During the period Dindyal, who was one of three Guyanese who toured UK with the West Indies Under-16 squad recently, reached his half-century.

However, as the partnership looked to blossom, off-spinner Divesh Ramjattan removed La Rose for 24. France then returned for a second spell and accounted for Zachary Jodah (1) and Dindyal for a composed 66 to complete his five-wicket haul. France has so far taken 5-51 off 15 overs. Dindyal struck five sweetly-timed fours and two sixes.

Bailey and Darius Andrews will resume today on 7 and 0 respectively.