Kamarang and Kako register opening wins in Heritage football

REGION Seven teams Kamarang Tunnel Tigers (females) and Kako (males) registered contrasting wins to kick off the 2019 Heritage Games football competition yesterday morning at the Everest Cricket Club Ground.

Kako needled Lake Mainstay 1-0, while the Tunnel Tigers gained revenge over a Region Eight Combine with a 4-0 victory.

In the male clash, 19-year-old striker Artherley Elliman converted right in front of the uprights in the 79th minute of play to seal the victory.

In the female clash, the Tunnel Tigers, who were knocked out in the quarterfinals by Region Eight last year, were able to out muscle, out run and outperform their rivals during the game.

This year, the Region Eight side came with a number of new faces and their lack of practice together and conditioning under a sweltering sun undermined their chances.

The scoreline could have been by a wider margin if Region Eight’s keeper Sharmella Clement had not held her own in goal. Zulika McNaughton, who showed some nice touches up front, had four of her shots blocked in the second half. The damage however, was already done, as the Region Seven female team had scored three of their four goals in the first half.

Right-winger Patsy Walker converted the opener in the 17th minute, before McNaughton via an Ellenixa Martin cross, made it 2-0 three minutes later.

Zorina Alli then made it 3-0 in the 27th minute of play via another Martin pass, which left her alone with the keeper.

Martin who did a good job in the forward position was able to set up substitute Simone Willie, who converted well from outside of the box in the 55th minute.

The football competition, the highpoint of Heritage Games, will continue with knockout games until the finals tomorrow night.