GCF to host eight-round Gaico Grand Prix chess from today

THE Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) will host a Fide-rated Eight-Round Swiss tournament from today at the National Resource Centre in Woodford Avenue, Georgetown.
The Gaico-sponsored event would be the first of four Grand Prix competitions this year by the new executive.

Chess players will be battling to earn points. A tally of the points will then determine one of the possible five players, who will travel to Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia, for the 2020 Olympiad, billed for next August.

The first Grand Prix will be completed this month, with the first three rounds set for this weekend.

After today’s 13:00hrs start, the players will return tomorrow to battle from 09:00hrs, with the second round fixed for 15:00hrs.

According to Tournament Director Rashad Hussain several persons have registered for the event. Late registration today prior to the start would also be accepted for an additional $200.

The 90-minute plus 30-second increments had adults pay a small fee of $500, while Under-20 players had registered for free up to Thursday’s deadline.

After this weekend, round four is scheduled to continue next Wednesday, before the last four rounds are played next weekend.

