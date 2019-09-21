Defending male champions win on penalties in Heritage football

– Kamarang females advance to final

DEFENDING male champions of the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Heritage Games Guyana Rush Saints advanced to the semi-finals of the Heritage Games Football competition after a 4-2 penalty victory against Hururu (Region 10) Panthers yesterday afternoon at the Everest Cricket Club ground.

The Region Nine team, will meet Moruca in the semi-finals this morning. Last night Kako and Sipurata were slated to battle in the first semi-finals. The winners from both clashes are expected to meet in the final tonight from 20:30h.

Meanwhile, Kamarang stormed into the female finals last night with a 4-1 win over Seebai, they will await the winners of the Pariuma and Paiwomak clash this morning at the same venue.

Pariuma are the defending female champions.

In their quarter-final male clash yesterday afternoon the two teams battled hard for the regulation 70 minutes and when no goals were scored, the took to the field for an additional 15 minutes (7 ½ per half).

Afterwards penalty kicks decided their faith.

Rush Saints scored first off the boot of experience footballer Franklyn Parks. Hururu were however placed on the backfoot when Kessie DaSilva saved a shot from the boot of Aloisius Edwards.

The Region 10 team never recovered, as Brandon Parks, Joe McDonald and Mark Joseph fired in shots.

At the other end, Denny Junior and Ryan Andries converted, but Glenton Lyte skied his shot over the crossbar.

Meanwhile volleyball action served off with battles in both male and female divisions. Some 11 male teams, including last year’s winners Mabaruma Spartans and runners up Bartica are in the mix and both stormed to victory on the opening day.

In the female division the GT Kanaimas looked sharp with their opening victory, but also looking solid are defending champions Region One. Captain of the side Annalisa Vincent said that the team intends to keep dominating the event and will work hard to retain their title.

Archery has also commenced and will move into the semi-final and final this morning at the same venue.