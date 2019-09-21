COURTS Pee Wee Football commences today

THE 2019 edition of the COURTS Pee Wee Football tournament commences today at the Ministry of Education ground on Carifesta Avenue with 12 matches.

In the opening games of the day from 13:00hrs Timehri will play St Ambrose while on pitch two, St Agnes will battle Beterverwagting.

From 13:50hrs Uitvlugt face Ann’s Grove while Soesdyke take on F.E. Pollard.

Mocha and Tucville clash from 14:40hrs and South Riumveldt and Genesis compete on pitch two, with St Pius and Mae’s meeting at 15:30hrs along with West Ruimveldt against Craig.

At 16:20hrs Marian Academy will oppose St Margaret’s on pitch one, while Enterprise will take on Smith Memorial on pitch two.

St Stephen’s and J.E. Burnham will be in action, with North Ruimveldt challenging Redeemer also from 17:10hrs.