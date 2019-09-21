Ali leads Mahdia into tapeball cricket  final at Heritage Games

…-Swan sends defending softball champions home

AN aggressive half-century from University of Guyana cricketer Ershaad Ali, propelled Mahdia into the final of the Tapeball competition, while in female softball, defending champions St. Cuthbert’s Mission were knocked out by Swan in quarter final action on Day Two of the three-day Heritage Games celebration currently underway at the Everest Cricket Club.

Region Two batted first against Mahdia and posted 80-9 with Sylvian Williams leading the attack with 26 (3X6s, 1X4). After the opener fell, only a fighting 21 from middle order batsman Rovie Harris trouble the scorer.

Ali, Richardo Poloram and Omesh Danram finished with two wickets each for the Region Eight team.

In reply, Alli was ultra-aggressive as he belted seven sixes in a top score of 57.

He was particularly destructive in the third over when he belted Patel Persaud for a massive 34 runs (five sixes and a four).

The Region Two side then made some inroads as four wickets fell in quick time, but the damage was already done as Mahdia registered a six-wicket win in 6.1 overs.

At the same time as the male match, the females were batting in a keen softball clash, in the end Swan were able to defeat the 2018 champions by 27 runs.

Swan batted first and scored 83-4 with Temica Wilson hitting three fours in a top score of 32. Abigail Scott added 23.

In reply, St. Cuthbert’s Mission lost wickets at regular intervals and their batters failed to make big shots, which left them on 56-6 when the overs ended.

Today both softball and tapeball will conclude at the same venue.