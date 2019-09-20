Tracy Smith to represent Guyana at Miss Global International Pageant

Guyana is making its return this year to the Miss Global International Pageant in Jamaica, and the multilingual beauty, Tracy Amanda Smith was announced as this year’s representative.

Guyana brought home the crown last year, with reigning queen Cynthia Dookie dominating the Caribbean tourism platform.

Under the theme “Uniting the World Through Beauty and Tourism”, the competition will be held in Jamaica, September 25 – 29, 2019.

The Miss Global International Pageant began in 2004 and to date it is the first and only competition international beauty competition to be hosted in Jamaica.

Guyana’s Queen, Smith, is currently enrolled at the University of the West Indies – St. Augustine Campus pursuing a Master’s degree in Business Administration with a Specialization in Oil, Gas, and Energy Management. She’s a former student of St Rose’s High School, the University of Guyana and KDI School of Public Policy in South Korea where she received her degree in Public Policy (Regional, International and Sustainable Development).

Presently, she works as a Project Analyst at the United Nations Development Programme, Japan Caribbean Climate Change Partnership (JCCCP) Guyana.

Smith, was a contestant in the Miss World Guyana 2018 competition where she placed first runner up and emerged as the Beauty with a Purpose winner.

Given the aforementioned, the queen is expected to do great in this new venture.

The competition in Jamaica offers tours of various attractions and courtesy calls with various leaders of government and business. It will also allow the contestant to promote her country and businesses from Guyana on an international platform.

This platform also allows the candidate to promote the work of talented Guyanese artists or entrepreneurs through an auction where a worthy item will help to raise funds for the children of the Jamaican Association for the Deaf.

It is good to note that this charity is directed by a former Miss Global International Queen, Mrs. Kimberly Marriot Blake. The Miss Global Organization hopes to also build tourism in Jamaica and create a long-lasting link between countries through tourism.

The competition is supported with kind endorsements from His Excellency, Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen, Prime Minister Most Honorable, Andrea Holiness, Former Prime minister Mrs. Portia Simpson Miller and the Jamaica Tourist Board.