Soca and Wine kick starts journey to Guyana Carnival 2020

Guyana Carnival team is wasting no time with their preparations for next year, as they are hosting a grand high class event on Sunday September 29, to start enticing the minds of patrons and build up their excitement for the packed calendar of events that awaits them next year.

The event dubbed “Soca and Wine” is the first jamboree on the road to Guyana Carnival 2020, and will serve as introducing day events to calendar.

Patrons are asked to get dressed, call their crew and take the 15 minute road trip to the Lusignan Golf Course, where the event is being held.

The venue comes with tantalizing soca music, a variety of wine, hors d’oeuvres and breathtaking décor for the best photo ops.

Along with enjoying the atmosphere, spectacular décor and good vibes, there will be a sip and paint area and Golf Activities conducted by the Lusignan Golf Course.

Music will be provided by boom deejays, so there is no question that the ambiance will be an enjoyable one.

Early bird tickets cost $2000 and can be purchased at That Look Boutique on South Road. Guyana Carnival team is also offering a bus shuttle service which transports patrons to the event and back to the capital for $3000.

Cabanas at the venue are sold out, however, a corporate high rise will be provided that accommodates 30 persons and includes an entrance fee, 5 bottles of wine, a grape and cheese platter and a server throughout the event.

Lots more are in store for patrons to ensure they have a relaxing day with friends and family.

This event is being made possible through sponsorship support from Barefoot Wine through Ansa McAL Trading Limited, Campari, Always, Liat Airline and the Guyana Carnival Committee.