Unbeaten Amazon Warriors deal heavy defeat to struggling Tallawahs

KINGSTON, Jamaica (CMC) – Red-hot Guyana Amazon Warriors extended their unbeaten start to the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season while inflicting yet another blow to Jamaica Tallawahs’ playoff hopes, with a commanding 81-run victory here Wednesday night.

Sent in at Sabina Park, Amazon Warriors marched to 218 for six off their 20 overs – their highest ever CPL total – with captain Shoaib Malik top-scoring with a classy unbeaten 67 off 37 deliveries and Brandon King slamming 59 off 37 deliveries in front of his home crowd.

In reply, Tallawahs got 40 apiece from New Zealander Glenn Phillips and explosive all-rounder Andre Russell but the hosts struggled to keep up with the demanding required run rate and were eventually bundled out for 137 in the 18th over.

Russell, in his first game following an injury layoff after being struck in the head against St Lucia Zouks a week ago, kept Tallawahs in the contest in a 60-run fifth-wicket stand with Phillips.

But once Russell slapped fast bowler Odean Smith to Shoaib at cover in the 13th over, all hope of a Tallawahs comeback diminished as the run chase unravelled quickly.

Fast-bowling all-rounder Keemo Paul recovered from a difficult start to take three for 34 while leg-spinners Imran Tahir (2-21) and Qais Ahmad (2-35) snatched wickets too.

The win for the visitors was their fifth on the trot, securing them sole possession of first place in the standings on 10 points.

Tallawahs, meanwhile, suffered their fifth defeat in six games to remain bottom on two points, and now need to win their remaining four games to guarantee themselves a place in the top four.

Amazon Warriors stumbled early when Chandrapaul Hemraj (1) skied English seamer Jade Dernbach (2-50) to mid-wicket in the second over but a series of strong partnerships stabilised the innings while keeping it ticking along at a healthy run rate.

First, King combined in a 69-run, second-wicket stand with left-hander Shimron Hetmyer, who stroked 44 off 25 deliveries with six fours and two sixes.

When Hetmyer missed a swing at medium pacer Dwayne Smith and was bowled in the ninth over, Shoaib arrived to further marshal the innings.

The Pakistani right-hander struck six fours and three sixes, posting 43 for the third with King and a further 53 for the fourth with Nicholas Pooran (20).

King was eventually third out in the 13th over after striking four fours and half-dozen sixes, taken on the ropes at mid-wicket off off-spinner Ramaal Lewis.

Facing an uphill task, talisman Chris Gayle perished in the second over for seven, caught at short third man off Tahir trying to cart the South African for a second successive leg-side six.

And when Chadwick Walton sliced a Tahir full toss to cover in the fourth over, he became one of three wickets to fall for 17 runs to leave the hosts tottering on 51 for four in the eighth over.

Facing a required run rate of nearly 13-½ runs per over, Russell attempted to rescue the innings, smashing three fours and three sixes in a 19-ball cameo. Phillips, meanwhile, faced 32 deliveries and counted two fours and two sixes.

The breakthrough came when Smith claimed Russell with the fourth ball of his first over, sparking the collapse which saw the last six wickets fall for 26 runs.