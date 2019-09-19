Ticket prices up for CPL Playoffs

TICKET prices for the two Playoff Hero Caribbean Primer League matches to be hosted in Guyana on Sunday, October 6, has seen a slight increase, according to organisers.

The Providence stadium will host the two games – the eliminator between the third-placed and fourth-placed teams, and qualifier one involving the top-of-the-table side after the preliminaries against the second-placed side.

However, it is confirmed that patrons can be a part of the double-header playoff matches with the purchase of one ticket.

Prices are as follows for both matches – Grass Mound G$2 500; South East Stand (Orange) G$3 300; North West Stand (Red) G$5 500 and South West Stand (Green) G$6 000.

Tickets will be on sale from tomorrow at the local CPL ticket office, located at 238 Camp and Quamina Streets in Georgetown.

The two games will bring to seven the number of CPL matches staged here during the 2019 campaign after Guyana Amazon Warriors played three of their home games here at the start of the tournament.

They have two remaining matches here on October 3 and 4 against Jamaica Tallawahs and two-time reigning champions Trinbago Knight Riders.

The winner of qualifier one will book a direct spot in the final set for October 12 in Trinidad and while the winner of the eliminator will face the loser of qualifier one on October 10 in Trinidad and Tobago, for a place in the final. (Rajiv Bisnauth)