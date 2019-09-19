Dear Editor,

I SAW on Facebook the profiles of our Indigenous Heritage Contestants who came from all 10 of our geographical regions.

Several of the contestants stated that they are attending college and university, which shows the great progress that has been made in the life of our peoples who were once confined to the forest. Today, I can say with pride that our Indigenous communities are living with dignity, and are treated by this government as equals.

I wish all the contestants the very best and wish to say that they must win on three fronts – being female, being Indigenous persons and being proud Guyanese.

Regards

Cheryl Campbell