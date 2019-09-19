Nine goals scored as Limacol football continues

NINE goals were scored on Wednesday evening when the 2019 Limacol football tournament continued at the Ministry of Education ground on Carifesta Avenue.

In the first of the double-header, GT Panthers beat Beacons 2-1.

Vincent Thomas 7th minute goal set the Panthers on the right path before Anson Lynch’s 85th minute goal sealed the deal. Beacons’ Rawle Adams pulled one back in the 90th.

In the other game, Buxton drew with Northern Rangers 3-3.

Jumali Major’s 14th minute goal started things off for the East Coast side but Keith Caines’ 29th minute strike tied things up.

Akeel Pinheiro (32nd) gave the Rangers the lead for the first time in the game and Anthony Sancho in the 42nd seemed to put the game out of reach just before the half.

However, Neil Hutson (56th) scored for the Buxton side and Shemar Scott in the 67th brought the game back level, much to the pleasure of the fans.

Try as they may, neither team could break the deadlock before the final whistle went.

The tournament continued last evening with Pele playing Police ‘B’ while Dynamics Football Club opposed Mahaica Determinators in the feature game.