Mayor Narine empowered to ‘police’ council’s decisions

A MOTION seeking to have Mayor Ubraj Narine present at all administrative meetings to ‘police’ decisions of the City Council was approved by councillors last Monday when they met for their fortnightly statutory meeting.

A serious disconnect between the City Council and the administrative arm of the municipality has long been the cry with the latter constantly accused of not carrying out the decisions of the former.

As such, Chairman of the Finance Committee Councillor Oscar Clarke told the Guyana Chronicle on Friday that the motion “compels” the administration, now headed by Town Clerk (Ag) Sherry Jerrick, to invite the mayor to attend all of the weekly meetings that she conducts with her staff.

Councillor Clarke moved the motion, which received the support of 19 councillors. Two voted against it, and three abstained.

Councillor Clarke observed that Council decisions handed down were not being implemented in a way that indicated the administration’s willingness to carry them out and hence the motion.

The motion noted that the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) is ultimately responsible to the citizens of Georgetown for conducting the affairs of the city, and that monitoring the work of the administration is one mechanism by which the M&CC can undertake its responsibility.

It resolved to have Mayor Narine present at the weekly meeting of heads of departments; the motion noted how his presence will provide him an opportunity to request reports and information that would allow him to carry out the monitoring responsibilities of the council. These include rendering advice pertaining to council’s decisions and effecting those decisions between meetings of the council.

Public Relations Officer Debra Lewis reported Councillor Gregory Fraser, who was in full support of the motion, offered that it is time for the council to have an executive mayor. The responsibilities of an executive mayor include managing and monitoring the work of the city administration and overseeing the implementation of services provided to citizens.

“The mover of the motion, Oscar Clarke, said that motion allows someone to police the implementation of council’s decisions between meetings,” Lewis said in a statement.

She noted Alliance For Change (AFC) Councillor Michael Leonard’s suggestion that the council should look at the use of an action sheet that would address decisions that are taken and implemented.