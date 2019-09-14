Furniture maker loses home, workshop in Good Hope fire

By -
0
0
The businessman was only able to save a few bed frames in the aftermath of a fire that destroyed his entire property. (Rabindra Rooplall Photo)

A Good Hope, East Coast Demerara businessman, who manufactures  furniture, lost millions of dollars in supplies, his house and other valuables during a fire which occurred in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

Mohan Jangbir, 57, called “Pradeep” of Lot 248, Good Hope, East Coast Demerara lived in a one flat concrete house with his wife, son and grandson.He was alerted about the fire around 3:30hrs.

In an interview with this publication, Jangbir said he secured his workshop and dwelling house then retired to bed with his family leaving everything intact.

At approximately 03:30hrs on Saturday he was awakened by his neighbour who told him that the property was on fire.

On looking, he said there was a large fire in his work shop. He quickly exited the house with his family as the fire engulfed both properties.Close to $20M in supplies were razed in the blaze.

The fire service was summoned but they were unable to save anything.No one was injured.

SHARE
Previous articleNo compromise on the law

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR