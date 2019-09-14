Furniture maker loses home, workshop in Good Hope fire

A Good Hope, East Coast Demerara businessman, who manufactures furniture, lost millions of dollars in supplies, his house and other valuables during a fire which occurred in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

Mohan Jangbir, 57, called “Pradeep” of Lot 248, Good Hope, East Coast Demerara lived in a one flat concrete house with his wife, son and grandson.He was alerted about the fire around 3:30hrs.

In an interview with this publication, Jangbir said he secured his workshop and dwelling house then retired to bed with his family leaving everything intact.

At approximately 03:30hrs on Saturday he was awakened by his neighbour who told him that the property was on fire.

On looking, he said there was a large fire in his work shop. He quickly exited the house with his family as the fire engulfed both properties.Close to $20M in supplies were razed in the blaze.

The fire service was summoned but they were unable to save anything.No one was injured.