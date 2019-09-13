Special Needs School for Bartica

THE Cuyuni Mazaruni Region is yet again in the education spotlight as its township; Bartica is slated to house the hinterland’s first Special Education Needs School.

Delivering the announcement recently was Regional Chairman, Gordon Bradford, who explained that the institute will be outfitted with dormitories. These dorms will cater to children with special needs living in the hinterland, remote and riverine communities.

It was noted that the move to establish such a facility in the hinterland demonstrates the government’s commitment to providing equitable and inclusive education across Guyana. The Ministry of Education, in its mandate, aims to eliminate illiteracy, modernise education and strengthen tolerance.

Access to education is a basic need and right and the Region Seven administration, working with the ministry, has taken its commitment seriously and has so far built two new schools this year, with another three under various degrees of construction.

Additionally, in Waramadong at the newly renamed D.C. Caesar Fox Secondary, a new science laboratory will be constructed for the students. This school currently houses students from several catchment areas including Waramadong, Paruima and Kamarang.

Bids for the Special Education Needs School were at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) attracting an engineer’s estimate of $25.9M. For this year, Region Seven has a capital allocation of $448.6M, which will be used for developmental projects throughout Upper, middle and lower Mazaruni. (DPI)