Dear Editor,

Did you know that hot drinks and food remain the number one cause of serious burns to young children? These burns usually range from first-degree superficial burns to third-degree full-thickness burns.

YET, so many restaurant owners in Guyana are oblivious to the dangers involved and do not educate their staff, waiters and waitresses accordingly. Every time I go out with my family to dine, a reminder has to be issued to the serving staff to kindly do NOT pass hot beverages or food over our toddler.

It takes very little liquid to injure a child’s face and upper body. Hot drinks can seriously scald a child up to 15 minutes after being poured. This includes hot drinks with milk added. On this note, parents and care givers of young children are reminded to use always, cups with secure lids for hot drinks and soups that will not spill easily and never hold or carry a child while you have a hot drink in your hand.

Serious burns can occur very quickly and are extremely painful, often leading to lengthy treatment and permanent scarring. Please let us all be vigilant and remind others to take the extra care when serving or walking around with hot drinks or food when young children are around – and possibly under feet.

Parents also, please be mindful of what is going on around you when out in restaurants and speak out and do not allow staff to serve dishes or beverages over your baby or young child’s head in case it spills on them. Remember “It can happen in a flash with a splash!”

Regards,

Mommy V