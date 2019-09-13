Government delegation meets GECOM

Several Ministers of coalition government met with officials of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on Friday to discuss the holding of General and Regional Elections.

The team included People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Chair and Minister of Health, Volda Lawrence,Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams and Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally.

AFC members, Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson and Minister of Public Telecommunications, Cathy Hughes as well as Guyana Action Party (GAP) representative, Minister of Indigenous Peoples Affairs, Sydney Allicock; National Front Alliance (NFA)member , Junior Minister of Social Protection, Keith Scott; representative of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), Minister of Public Service, Tabitha Saraboo-Halley and representative of the Justice For All (JFA), Junior Minister of Public Infrastructure, Jaipaul Sharma also attended the meeting.

On Tuesday the Commission met with Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo and his team where he proposed a series of shortened timeline of activities for elections by November this year

However, the GECOM Secretariat, on September 6, had made a proposal to the Commission that credible elections can be facilitated by March 2020.

The parties represented today are expected to prevent their views to the Commission with their main goal being the holding of fair and credible elections.