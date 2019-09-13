CARIBBEAN KNIGHTHOOD AND HONORARY DOCTORATES

Dear Editor,

The award of knighthood of Geoff Boycott, former English batsman, last week sparked off criticism that a man who was convicted for assaulting his partner should not be given such a high and distinguished honour. The award also generated discussions in the social media whether knighthood bestowed to cricketers in Antigua and Barbuda and Barbados is recognised. Andy Roberts, Vivian Richards, of Antigua, Wes Hall, Conrad Hunte, are few of the knights from those two countries. Some bloggers feel that in as much they can be addressed as “Sirs”, they are not knights because the honours were not bestowed by Her Majesty the Queen. I looked at Google which was not too helpful. I then sought the assistance of Sir Ronald Sanders, a senior diplomat, and well-known commentator, who was a candidate for the Commonwealth Secretary General. Sir Ron, penned the following:

“Knighthoods bestowed by the governments of Antigua and Barbuda and Barbados are bestowed by Her Majesty the Queen, who is the Head of State of both countries and is the Head of the Orders of Knighthood that are bestowed. The Governor General of these two countries officiates at the ceremony on behalf of Her Majesty and they do in all other official acts that they undertake as her constitutional representative. Therefore, persons who are awarded the dignity of “Knighthood” in Antigua and Barbuda and Barbados are properly addressed with the titles “Sir” or Dame in the case of a woman.

Just as knighthoods bestowed on “non-commonwealth” citizens in the United Kingdom is honorary, so are knighthoods bestowed on “non-Commonwealth” citizens in Barbados and Antigua and Barbados. Such persons, like for instance Rudy Guilianil, who has been knighted by the Queen, should not describe himself as “Sir”. It is similar to honorary doctorates bestowed by universities. The title is honorary and the recipients should not use the prefix “Dr” before their names or call themselves “Doctor” although many do so, wrongly.

Sanders received two knighthoods – Knight Commander of the Order of the Nation in the Antigua and Barbuda Order, and Knight Commander of the Distinguished Order of St. Michael and St. George in the United Kingdom Order. At his knighthood ceremonies, the Governor General officiated in Antigua on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen and Her Majesty herself officiated in the United Kingdom.

He also received an honorary doctorate from the University of the West Indies and he does not use “doctor” before his name, He properly uses “Sir”

Regards,

Oscar Ramjeet