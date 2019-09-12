WDFA/GFF NAMILCO Flour Under-17 match to be played today

THE West Demerara Football Association (WDFA)-run Guyana Football Federation (GFF)/NAMILCO-sponsored Under-17 football league championship continues today with an adjusted fixture of games set for the Den Amstel ground.

Today’s lone match will see bottom-of-the-table Wales take on third-placed Pouderoyen from 16:00hrs.

On Sunday the tournament continues with a double-header starting at 10:00hrs with Wales tackling Eagles and in the second game from 12:00hrs Den Amstel clash with Hurry-ATE.

Den Amstel’s Chris Smith can take the lead in this second game to become the top goalscorer as he and Uitvlugt’s Travis Fraser (five goals apiece) are the joint leaders so far of this championship.