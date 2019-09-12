Pollard will need time to prove himself, says Perreira

T20 specialist Kieron Pollard has been named captain of the West Indies in the white-ball format, replacing Jason Holder and Carlos Brathwaite. Holder, who led the team at the last two 50-over World Cups, will continue to lead the side in Test cricket.

The decision comes after the conclusion of the first quarterly board meeting of CWI, in Tobago on September 7 and 8, following a comprehensive review by the Selection Task Force of the selection process and system for all West Indies cricket, including women’s and youth teams. The recommendations made by the panel were further approved by the CWI Board of Directors.

Pollard, who hasn’t played 50-over cricket for more than three years, has accepted his new role. The 32-year-old has played 101 ODIs and 62 T20 Internationals, having scored 2 289 and 903 runs, respectively in the two formats.

However, while Pollard got full confidence from CWI president Ricky Skerritt, renowned cricket commentator Joseph ‘Reds’ Perreira believes that the Trinidadian will need time in order to prove that the decision was the right one made by CWI.

“I am not really surprised by the move because Skerritt (Ricky), was clear in his campaign that he wants change … whether Pollard (Kieron) will be successful or not, only time will tell. I think Pollard will need time to prove himself,” Perreira told Chronicle Sport yesterday.

He added, “Definitely it will take the right selection of players in order for Pollard to be successful. His average is somewhat below par but when you looked at Lloyd (Clive) and Hooper (Carl), when they took over as West Indies captains, they were averaging just about 30 in Tests, but during their time as captains they were averaging 50; so I hope that the captaincy will impact the same way, but as I said with the right selection, and time will be needed for Pollard to be successful”.

Perreira is of the view that Pollard must realise that he is not leading and IPL of CPL team, but he is now leading the West Indies, and is representing the board, the people in the Caribbean, and those who live in the Diaspora, so his action will be scrutinised closely.

Pollard will begin his captaincy by travelling to India for a series against Afghanistan. They will play three T20s followed by three ODI matches in November.

The once mighty West Indies, who won the first two editions of the World Cup during the 1970s, finished ninth in the 10-team standings at this year’s tournament, winning only two of their nine matches.

West Indies will be defending their T20 World Cup title next year in Australia.