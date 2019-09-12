COURTS Guyana Inc. pumps $4.4M into annual Pee Wee football

… Banks DIH once again on board

TWENTY-FIVE schools from across the capital city of Guyana will do battle in this year’s Petra Organisation’s COURTS Pee Wee football tournament, which will kick off tomorrow, September 21 at Thirst Park ground.

COURTS Guyana Inc. yesterday handed over a cheque to the tune of $4.4M to the organisers at its Main Street location, with the company’s Digital Marketing Officer, Roberta Ferguson, telling the gathering of other sponsors and officials of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), that the investment is one that transcends beyond the sport of football.

Ferguson pointed out that over the years, the COURTS Pee Wee tournament has grown to become the cornerstone of football development in Guyana, but, apart from a number of players going on to represent Guyana at various levels, a number of players would have gone on to become exemplary student-athletes and members of society.

Troy Mendonca, co-Director of Petra Organisation, the entity responsible for the seven-weeklong competition, added that he’s pleased that COURTS Guyana Inc. has once again decided to continue the tournament, which he said has grown to become a tradition at the U-11 football level.

Mendonca, a former National player himself, thanked COURTS and Banks DIH under its Malta Supreme and Rain Forest Water Brand, for showing their commitment to the development of football from the nursery level.

Brian Joseph, one of the developmental coaches attached to the GFF, also thanked both COURTS and Petra Organisation for once again hosting the tournament, pointing out that indirectly, the local governing body for the sport in Guyana has benefitted tremendously from a number of players who once competed in the tournament.