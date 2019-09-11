Dear Editor,

WE continue to witness the transformation of every sector while development continues under His Excellency President David Granger.

I have visited the Watooka Guest House on many occasions for various events. I was appalled at the condition and the manner in which this historic structure had become. Yet the management team tried its best to encourage residents and visitors to support the activities promoted there, to swim in the pool, sit in the antique chairs and enjoy the natural breeze, etc. Access was not restricted.

In 2018 I was invited on a tour to see what had become of the complex. The condition of the building showed significant damage and loss of structural integrity. Additional extensive damage to the walls and ceilings due to lack of maintenance was clearly evident. This once beautiful example of Linden’s architecture was literally crumbling from a total lack of maintenance and respect.

The exterior of the structure was in dire need of repair. In my opinion, significant structural failures had occurred over the 23-year rule of the PPP. Fast forward, today under the APNU+AFC led by his excellency David Granger the Watooka Guest House has been transformed and is now the glamour of Linden, a beautifully restored building with a bar and deck that serve up a wonderful variety of foods, drinks and desserts. This is the place where everyone wants to be, with an atmosphere that gives you an appetite and a smile.

The negative consequences of deprivation and neglect by the PPP have been reversed by President David Granger through this appropriate and timely intervention by his government; there is more work to be done. Together, let’s keep Guyana moving forward.

Regards

Deron Adams