Three years for serial robber

AFTER spending almost two months on remand on a series of charges, a 27-year-old man finally confessed and was sentenced to serve three years’ imprisonment by Magistrate Annette Singh.

Travis Payne of West Ruimveldt made his third appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and requested to change his plea to guilty to the 10 charges.

Payne confessed that, on July 19, 2018, at West Ruimveldt, while armed with a gun, he robbed Ram Narine of a $10,000 BLU cell phone along with other items valued $26,000.

Payne admitted that, on October 10, 2018, at West Ruimveldt, while armed with a knife, he robbed Mohammed Ishmael of a cell phone valued $40,000.

The court further heard that, on October 11, 2018, Payne, while in custody at East Ruimveldt Police Station, on a robbery charge, escaped.

Payne further admitted that, on November 26, 2018, at North East La Penitence, while armed with a gun, he robbed Collin Edwards of two gold chains valued $202,000 and a $160,000 cell phone.

Particulars of the other set of charges alleged that, on January 3, 2019, at Kitty, Payne, while in the company of another, and armed with a gun, robbed Randy Simon of $90,000 cash.

The court also heard that Payne, on January 21, 2019, at Castello Housing Scheme, while armed with a gun, robbed Angela Caesar of a handbag with a quantity of items totalling $13,500.

It was further stated that, on January 29, 2019, at Kitty Seawalls, Georgetown, Payne, while armed with a gun, robbed Michael Agrippa of a cell phone along with other items totalling $522,000.

The court heard that, on January 30, 2019, at Kitty Seawalls, Georgetown, Payne, while armed with a gun, robbed Terrence Park of a cell phone and cash totalling $12,000.

He admitted that, on the same day and at the same location, while armed with a gun, he robbed Ronaldo Etwaroo of a $6,000 cell phone and $1,800 cash.

Payne was also charged for being armed with a gun on April 12, 2019, at West Ruimveldt and robbing Faith Desouza of a Samsung Note 4 valued $48,000.

The last charge stated that Payne, on May 23, 2019, at Tucville, Georgetown, discharged a loaded firearm at Roxcel Naipaul, with intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or to cause her grievous bodily harm.

Magistrate Singh sentenced Payne to serve three years’ imprisonment on each charge and ordered that the sentences run concurrently.