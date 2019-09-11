Rape accused freed

NANDRAM Ganesh was, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, freed of two rape charges by the Sexual Offences Court of the Demerara High Court, after a jury returned not-guilty verdicts.

Ganesh, 36, was on trial before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall for allegedly engaging in sexual penetration with a 26-year-old woman during the month of January 2014.

The second charge read that on April 28, 2014, Ganesh allegedly engaged in sexual penetration with a 26-year-old woman

The verdict was unanimous and he was found not guilty on the two charges.

Ganesh was represented by attorney Stanly Moore, while the state’s case was presented by Prosecutors Tariq Mohamed and Sarah Martin.

Justice Morris-Ramlall told Ganesh to thank God for the verdict.

Attorney Moore had contended, during trial, that his client was involved in an intimate relationship with the victim for over three years and it was consensual.