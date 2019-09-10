Ramesh Sunich – sponsor with a difference

… hails Toronto Cup organisers

TORONTO, Canada – Ramesh Sunich is a sponsor with a difference. While most sponsors hardly venture out of the country of their birth to support other sports associations/organisations, Sunich, the proprietor of Trophy Stall (Guyana), has been a constant supporter of the Toronto Cup.

Now in its third year, following its successful staging just over a fortnight ago, the organisers, Ontario Masters Softball Cricket Clubs (OMSCC), were once again the beneficiaries of Trophy Stall’s sponsorship, with Sunich providing all the winning trophies in all three categories – Open, Masters Over-40 and Legends Over-50, a repeat of his benevolence since the inaugural tournament in 2013.

A prominent softball player himself, Sunich told Chronicle Sport that he’s once again delighted to be associated with the staging of the third edition of Toronto Cup despite his Over-50 team failed to make an impression in the three-day event which climaxed at the picturesque University of Toronto ground here on Sunday, September 1.

According to Sunich, who is a prime supporter and sponsor of sports in Guyana, he has long been a lover of softball cricket and still plays the game at the senior level. He boasted that his business is extremely supportive of softball cricket and sponsors teams as well as tournaments in Guyana.

Sunich pointed out that Trophy Stall is happy to be one of the sponsors of the Toronto Cup and his presence in Toronto was an indication of the importance he and the Trophy Stall attach to it.

While praising the organisers for a “wonderful job” Sunich felt there is room for improvement and greater efforts should be made to attract more international teams. He was especially pleased with the turnout in the Legends Over-50 category which has grown by leaps and bounds since its introduction in Toronto, Canada at the second edition of the tournament in 2015.

Sunich believes that with so many softball players around, most of them migrating from Guyana, there’s every possibility for the expansion of the game in the North American country and he looks forward to the day when the sport can be extended to the international level.

The popular Guyanese businessman, who is also vice-president of the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA), has embraced his passion for softball cricket over the years, having also served in the-then Guyana Softball Cricket Association (GSCA).

Over the years, Sunich, who has an ingrained passion for sports, has also been associated with other sport disciplines as a sponsor. These include horse racing which has a special place in his heart since his late father was a jockey, hard ball cricket, football and athletics.

Apart from his main operation in Bourda Market, Trophy Stall also has branches at South Road and Bourda Street, Georgetown, which is managed by Sunich’s wife, Devi, and at Freeyard, Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice. (Frederick Halley)