Middle-aged woman sentenced for attempting to bribe police officer

MAGISTRATE Dylon Bess on Monday, September 9, 2019, sentenced a 40-year-old woman to 28 days’ imprisonment and fined her $50,000, for attempting to bribe a police officer.

Bibi Azimulla of New Area, East Berbice, was on trial at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was found guilty of the charge. She was out on $50,000 bail during her trial.

The charge read that, on November 19, 2018, at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown, Azimulla tried to corrupt an agent of the State by offering her $20,000, as a reward or inducement to omit a previous conviction on the certificate of character of her brother, Azaad Azimulla.

Magistrate Bess sentenced Azimulla to serve 28 days’ imprisonment and fined her $50,000.