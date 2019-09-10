JetBlue to take off in Guyana in April

…says seats available for purchase in the U.S.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)– JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced it is again expanding its large Latin America and Caribbean network with new non-stop service between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Georgetown, Guyana’s Cheddi Jagan International Airport (GEO)

In a release the airline said flights will operate daily on JetBlue’s new A321neo aircraft beginning April 2, 2020 with seats available for purchase in the U.S. starting today. (Tuesday)

“Guyana service introduces a diverse and underserved destination to the JetBlue route map which will benefit both leisure travelers, as well as those visiting friends and relatives,” said Andrea Lusso, director route planning. “Just as we’ve done in our South American markets in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, we’re introducing a new, low fare high-quality choice to travelers in Guyana.”

“The Government of Guyana is delighted to welcome the services of JetBlue to Guyana,” said, Guyana’s Minister of Public Infrastructure, the Honourable David Patterson. “The introduction of this immensely popular low cost carrier will see lower ticket prices to Georgetown and provide travelers with an opportunity to fly on an airline of choice to their favorite destination. This agreement with JetBlue is timely and comes on the heels of continued and sustainable growth in several sectors of our economy, including, service, tourism, mining and oil and gas.”

Just five hours from New York by air, Georgetown serves as the gateway to Guyana. With pristine beaches in the north, mountain ranges to the west, vast rainforests and never-ending savannahs in the south, Guyana has emerged as a playground for adventurists and modern-day explorers, the airline said in its release. JetBlue’s newest route will also connect New York’s Guyanese American community – the largest in the U.S. – with Guyana’s capital city, making the connections between friends and family easier and closer than ever.

“We are extremely excited to welcome JetBlue’s new non-stop services from New York-JFK to Georgetown, Guyana,” said Brian T. Mullis, Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority. “2019 has been quite a year – winning five international awards, increased route options to Europe, new community-led and owned tourism product development, increased stakeholder collaboration, growing demand in our target markets and now JetBlue improving connectivity with one of our core markets – North America.”

Guyana becomes the fourth country in South America JetBlue serves and grows the airline’s presence in Latin America and Caribbean where it is a leading carrier serving nearly 40 destinations. The new nonstop flight between New York City and Georgetown will be made possible by the A321neo’s extended range and fuel efficiency.

Schedule between New York (JFK) and Georgetown (GEO)

Beginning April 2, 2020

JFK – GEO Flight #1965

GEO – JFK Flight #1966

11:55 p.m. – 5:58 a.m. (+1)

7:20 a.m. – 1:09 p.m.

Meanwhile, regarding its newest aircraft, the A321neo JetBlue says it will join the airline’s growing fleet of more than 250 aircraft. It boasts a 20% increase in fuel efficiency which supports some 500 nautical miles of extended range. The longer-range flying capabilities of the A321neo open up a host of new markets which JetBlue’s existing fleet could not serve with nonstop flights, including recently announced service between New York-JFK and Guayaquil, Ecuador, launching this December. Additionally, each JetBlue Airbus A321neo will be powered by two Pratt & Whitney GTF engines, which produce a smaller noise footprint and lower operating costs when compared with today’s engines.

Inside the aircraft, JetBlue’s award-winning comfort and connectivity will be the focus of the onboard customer experience. The A321neo will feature the Collins Meridian seat – which is the widest seat available for the single aisle Airbus family of aircraft – with enhanced cushion comfort, adjustable headrests, power connections at every seat and the most legroom in coach (b). Inflight entertainment will be powered by Thales AVANT and ViaSat-2 connectivity.

With this system – featuring 10.1 inch, 1080P high definition screens, more than 100 channels of live television with DVR-like pause and rewind functionality, picture-in-picture function and more – JetBlue will offer customers expanded entertainment choices in nearly every region the airline flies (c). JetBlue is the only major U.S. airline with seatback entertainment screens at every seat on every aircraft.

JetBlue is New York’s Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries more than 42 million customers a year to 100+ cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of more than 1,000 daily flights.