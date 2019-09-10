#OneCaribbean

The Caribbean Regional Youth Council (CRYC) extends sincerest condolences to the citizens of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas as they mourn the loss of their loved ones due to Hurricane Dorian. We also stand with them as they come to grips with the tragic loss of personal property and significant devastation occurring in those islands hardest hit by Dorian.

Your losses are immeasurable and priceless.

We are especially grateful for the safe keeping of our Chairperson, Mr. Shaquille Knowles and his family; our Vice-Chair for Resource Mobilisation, Mr. Marcos Ambrister and his family; and Member of our Extended Committee for Information and Communications, Mr. De’Angelo Collie and his family.

To the countless others who we regularly connect with through Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and even those unconnected to us, please know that you are in our thoughts, and we pray for your safety and that of your family.

We express our gratitude and admiration to the First Responders and emergency services of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, and by extension that of the Caribbean Community that has poured out their personnel to aid in the search, rescue and evacuation operations. To the nurses and doctors working around-the-clock to save and preserve lives, your work is appreciated.

We encourage all youth-serving organisations, especially Youth Councils, to contact your local Foreign Affairs Ministries and Disaster Emergency Response arms to enquire of their response. mobilize the young people in your country and to be a part of the collection and rebuilding process. No donation is too small, and all basic amenities are needed. Every dollar counts, and can save a life.#YouthHelpingYouth Our team will continue to publicize donation locations around the world as we receive them. We encourage you to share this information with us so that we can continue to drive donations to those most in need.

Bahamas we stand with you! #OneCaribbean

Regards,

The Caribbean Regional Youth Council (CRYC