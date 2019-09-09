Taxi driver allegedly commits suicide after poisoning wife and daughter

Police are investigating the death of a taxi driver who allegedly killed himself by ingesting a toxic substance after allegedly forcing his wife and youngest daughter to ingest posion.

Dead is Balkaran Persaud, 57 of Lot 59, Second Street, Martyr’s Ville, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

Reports are that on Sunday night neighbours heard the man’s wife scream and ran over to assist the family. The three family members were subsequently rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

Persons at the scene told this newspaper that father of three was stressed over the way his family treated him. He was also said to be an alcoholic who regularly slept out.

Police are investigating the incident.