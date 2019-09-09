‘E’ Division records 20% reduction in all categories of crimes

– Superintendent Ashram appointed as Commander

SUPERINTENDENT of Police and former Traffic Chief, Ramesh Ashram, was appointed Commander of ‘E’ Division (Upper Demerara-Berbice) last Wednesday. His predecessor, Superintendent Linden Lord is now Commander of ‘D’ Division (West Demerara).

Ashram served as Deputy Commander of ‘E’ Division from February, 2019 to September 3, 2019. Now that he is commanding the Division, his focus is to keep the crime rate down in Region 10. “My plan for the Division is to continue as my predecessors, to fight crime since at present we are enjoying a 20 per cent reduction in all crimes…As the new Commander, I will continue with the education programme as it relates to traffic, crime, enforcement, mass patrols, roads blocks, stop and search, raids and eradication of marijuana fields,” Superintendent Ashram told Guyana Chronicle in a recent interview.

The mobile police outpost at Bamia, which allows for a 24hrs patrol by ranks, was his brainchild. This patrol makes ingress and egress of criminal elements into Linden difficult. According to Commander Ashram, the outpost at Bamia has contributed significantly to the 20 per cent reduction in crime.

He will be taking a more preventative approach to crime fighting through social programmes to develop a rapport with stakeholders and residents. These include school programmes, community outreaches and youth programmes. These programmes will be done in collaboration with regional officials, the Community Policing Group and Rural Constables. “This is to see the Division free of crime and traffic lawlessness, to ensure that persons can go about their business without being afraid,” Commander Ashram said. Making his job easier is the spanking new state-of -the-art Mackenzie Police Station that was commissioned last October. The spacious, well equipped and comfortable police station, he said, is conducive for crime fighting and ranks are performing their duties more effectively.

“I am encouraging the residents to feel free to come in, call me on any matter relating to crime or any social matter, feel free; I have an open door policy. You can come and see me at any time. You have information about any illegal activity, you get onto me, I will get the police to respond and deal with same,” he assured residents.

Superintendent Ashram hails from the Bush Lot, East Berbice-Corentyne. He enlisted in the Guyana Police Force in September, 1986 and has experienced rapid elevation in rank. He served in various departments including traffic and the tactical services in Divisions A, B and C. Prior to being posted to ‘E’ Division in February, 2019 as Deputy Commander, he served as Traffic Chief.