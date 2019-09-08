Zadran, Afghan fifties move Afghanistan closer to victory

TEENAGE opener Ibrahim Zadran scored 87 on debut as Afghanistan put themselves in a strong position to win their one-off Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram.

Replying to a first-innings total of 342 from the tourists, Bangladesh added just 11 to their overnight score and were all out for 205 after just 17 minutes of play on day three when Rashid Khan completed his second five-wicket haul in Tests.

Seventeen-year-old Zadran and Asghar Afghan (50) enhanced Afghanistan’s lead with a 108-run stand for the fourth wicket and the tourists were 237-8 and leading by 374 runs when bad light stopped play after a power failure at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.Mohammad Nabi (3-56) clipped Taijul Islam’s off stump with the third ball of the day and Bangladesh’s first innings ended when Nayeem Hasan was unsuccessful with a review after being trapped leg-before by Afghanistan skipper Rashid.

Shakib Al Hasan (3-53) got the hosts off to a strong start when Afghanistan batted again, removing Ihsanullah (4) and Rahmat Shah (0) off successive balls in the first over.

Afghanistan were 28-3 when Hashmatullah Shahidi (12) fell to Nayeem. However, Afghan and Zadran steadied the ship, the former registering a half-century for the second time in the match, before clipping Taijul (2-68) to Shakib at leg slip.

Bangladesh spilled three chances to remove Zadran and they were made to pay as the youngster racked up six fours and four maximums in a thoroughly impressive display.

Mominul Haque eventually pouched him in the deep off Nayeem (2-61) and Nabi’s final Test innings with the bat – he will focus solely on white-ball cricket after this match – saw him add just eight runs.

Rashid scored 24 off 22 deliveries, finding the ropes six times in an enjoyable cameo, while Afsar Zazai (34 not out) and Yamin Ahmadzai (0no) were in the middle when stumps were called with Afghanistan very much on top. (Yahoo Sport)

AFGHANISTAN 1st innings 342

BANGLADESH 1st innings (o/n 194 for 8)

Shadman Islam c Afsar Zazai b Yamin Ahmadzai 0

Soumya Sarkar lbw Mohammad Nabi 17

Liton Das b Rashid Khan 33

Mominul Haque c Asghar Afghan b Mohammad Nabi 52

Shakib Al Hasan lbw Rashid Khan 11

Mushfiqur Rahim c Ibrahim Zadran b Rashid Khan 0

Mahmudullah b Rashid Khan 7

Mosaddek Hossain not out 48

Mehedi Hasan b Qais Ahmad 11

Taijul Islam b Mohammad Nabi 14

Nayeem Hasan lbw Rashid Khan 7

Extras: (b-4, lb-1) 5

Total: (all out, 70.5 overs) 205

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-38, 3-54, 4-88, 5-88, 6-104, 7-130, 8-146, 9-194.

Bowling: Yamin Ahmadzai 10-2-21-1, Mohammad Nabi 24- 6-56-3, Zahir Khan 9-1-46-0, Rashid Khan 19.5-3-55-5, Qais Ahmad 8-2-22-1.

AFGHANISTAN 2nd innings

Ihsanullah lbw Shakib Al Hasan 4

Ibrahim Zadran c Mominul Haque b Nayeem Hasan 87

Rahmat Shah c & b Shakib Al Hasan 0

Hashmatullah Shahidi c Soumya Sarkar b Nayeem Hasan 12

Asghar Afghan c Shakib Al Hasan b Taijul Islam 50

Afsar Zazai not out 34

Mohammad Nabi c Mominul Haque b Mehedi Hasan 8

Rashid Khan b Taijul Islam 24

Qais Ahmad lbw Shakib Al Hasan 14

Yamin Ahmadzai not out 0

Extras: (b-4) 4

Total: (eight wkts, 83.4 overs) 237

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-4, 3-28, 4-136, 5-171, 6-180, 7-210, 8-235.

Bowling: Shakib Al Hasan 16-3-53-3, Mehedi Hasan 12-3-35-1, Taijul Islam 24.4-5-68-2, Nayeem Hasan 17-2-61-2, Mominul Haque 10-6-13-0.