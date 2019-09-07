Youthful snatcher remanded

A 24-year-old man was, on Friday, September 6, 2019, remanded to prison by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court for snatching a woman’s gold chain.

Akeem Sinclair, of Lodge, pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that, on September 1, 2019 at Croal Street, Georgetown, he stole a gold chain, valued $80,000, from Tenesha Gittens Bynoe.

Magistrate Daly remanded Sinclair to prison until September 27, 2019.

In 2018, Sinclair was charged in connection with the armed robbery and shooting of a money-changer, Rickford Richardson.

The charge had read that, on July 29, 2018, at America Street, Georgetown, Sinclair, while in the company of others, and armed with a gun, robbed Richardson of $120,000 cash. The charge was later dismissed due to insufficient evidence.