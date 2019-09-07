Widow of taxi driver gets help to send children to school

By Indrawattie Natram

IT is almost three months since Lallbacchan Bacchan, 39, lost his life while in the lock-up at the Suddie Police Station. Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

Although the matter is currently engaging legal attention, family members, especially the children of Bacchan are still coming to grips with their father’s death. Samantha Bacchan, the wife of the deceased now has to provide for her children, and according to her, the task is not an easy one.

Having recognised the struggles of the single mother, several overseas-based Guyanese, in collaboration with the owner of Agri-spares Centre, Dereck Gobin of Zorg, have handed over a cheque of $50,000 to the mother.

The kind gesture was aimed at helping Bacchan’s children go to school. Present at the simple handing over ceremony on Friday were Region Two Chairman, Devanand Ramdatt and Regional Vice-Chairperson, Nandranie Coonjah.

During the presentation, the regional chairman encouraged the single mother to have faith and to continue to spend time with her children.

Meanwhile, Bacchan, who is still deeply affected by the questionable circumstances under which her husband died, stated that the donation was timely since her two sons have started the new school term.

They are still trying to come to grips with their father’s death.