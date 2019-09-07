Taxi-driver sentenced for unlawful possession of guns and ammunition

MAGISTRATE Rhondel Weever, on Friday, September 6, 2019, sentenced a 28-year-old taxi-driver to serve three years’ imprisonment on a series of gun and ammunition charges.

Casey Chapman of South Sophia appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was sentenced, having been found guilty of two ammunition and two firearm charges.

Particulars of the first two charges stated that, on November 26, 2018, at Princess and High Streets, he had a .32 Taurus and a 9MM Glock pistol in his possession without being the holder of firearm licenses.

The last two charges also stated that, on the same day, and at the same place, he had 12 live rounds of 9MM ammunition and seven live rounds of .32 ammunition.

Magistrate Weever sentenced Chapman to two years on each of the ammunition charges and three years on each of the firearm charges, and told the court that the sentences will run concurrently.

Acting on a tip-off, police ranks arrested three men in a silver- grey Toyota Premio on Princess Street near the Infiniti Gas Station and a search of the motorcar was conducted in their presence and the guns and ammunition were found.

Both guns were reportedly wrapped in a black vest under the driver’s seat.