Crime Chief cleared of criminal conduct – top cop

CRIME Chief, Deputy Commissioner, Lyndon Alves, who was sent on administrative leave over corruption allegations, has been cleared of criminal conduct, Police Commissioner, Leslie James, has confirmed.

“What I can say to you is that the investigation has been completed and I have obtained a file and in terms of criminal conduct, Mr. Alves has been cleared,” James told reporters on Friday.

The top cop, when asked about Alves return to the Guyana Police Force, said the force is currently dealing with “some administrative issues”.

“Well, internally, administratively, there are some other issues we are dealing with and that is the final position,” he added.

Alves was suspended from duties in June, 24, 2019 to facilitate the probe into allegations of corruption levelled against him in the Berbice Division.

The investigation was conducted by the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR).