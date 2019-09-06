Wakenaam farmer offering handsome reward

–to help find missing boat, engine

MOHAMED Kalam, a farmer from Melville Village on the island of Wakenaam is calling on the public to help him find his missing speedboat.

The last he saw the 17-foot vessel, Kalam said, was when he tethered it before going into the farm.

Kalam said that after he was done with the farm for the day, he went to offload his produce, and that’s when he discovered that his boat was missing. And from the way the water was heaving, he knew that whoever made off with it had not too long done so.

But the thing that has him amazed, he said, is that while he was working on his farm, he did hear a boat passing, but little did he realize that it was his.

He’s assuming that they must’ve “hotwired” the vessel, as he still has the keys in his pocket.

Kalam say the loss of his boat has left him frustrated, as it was his only means of transportation. He is, therefore, offering $100,000 to anyone with information that may lead to the recovery of his boat and engine.