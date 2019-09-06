Quest for ‘592 Street Kings’ crown begins tonight!

… 16 teams vying for $675 000 in cash

TONIGHT, street football fans will see 16 of Guyana’s best and up-and-coming teams go head-to-head as they begin their journey towards being crowned the inaugural ‘592 Street Kings’ of Georgetown street football.

Powered by Ansa McAl’s 592 Lager Beer brand, the 592 Street Kings competition begins tonight at the Berlin tarmac (Drysdale and High Streets).

It will be a case of ‘win or go home’ as the tournament will be a straight knockout competition.

Seasoned ‘street-ballers’ Alexander Village, who are led by Shem Porter, will open proceedings against the youthful LA Ballers (a mixture of national U-20 footballers) at 19:30hrs, while Back Circle are assigned to battle Ansa McAl All-Stars at 20:00hrs.

Meanwhile, East Coast outfit Melanie-B will clash with Keron Solomon’s Future Stars at 20:30hrs before a mouthwatering fixture at 21:00hrs between Broad Street, led by Jimmy Gravesande, and North East La Penitence.

The fifth fixture of the night at 21:30hrs will see Okeene ‘Russian’ Fraser lead his Leopold Street side against bitter rivals Tiger Bay, who are sure to have the crowd on edge. That game will be followed by renowned street-ballers, Gold is Money, who boast Hubert Pedro among their ranks, against Avocado Ballers.

The penultimate game will treat fans to streetball juggernaut Sparta Boss showcasing their talent against the exciting John Street outfit.

In the eighth and final fixture of the night Albouystown-B will look to get past the dangerous Sophia to book their quarter-final spot.

The eight winners of the night will advance to the quarter-final stage set for Burnham Court (Middle and Carmichael Streets) on September 14. Each of the eight quarter-finalists will have a chance to win cash prizes. The winners will advance to the semi-finals while the losers will be eligible for the ‘592 Shield’ which offers a purse of $50 000.

Meanwhile, the semi-finals will also be played on match night two, while the venue for the third and final night of the tournament is D’Urban Park tarmac. On thar night the semi-finals and final of the ‘592 Shield’ will be played, while the third place and final of the ‘592 Street Kings’ tournament will also kick off.

The inaugural ‘592 Street Kings’ will walk away with $300 000 in cash while the runners-up will receive $150 000. The winners of the third-place playoff will pocket $100 000, while the fourth-placed team will collect $75 000.

Entry to the event is free and patrons can enjoy 592 Beer specials all night at 5 for $1 000.

Every purchase guarantees patrons prizes which include 592 jerseys, caps, cozies, openers and buckets.