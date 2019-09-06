GFF signs four-year kit supply deal with Capelli Sport

FOLLOWING an initial engagement with Capelli Sport, which outfitted ‘Golden Jaguars’ during their historic Gold Cup campaign, Guyana Football Federation (GFF) announced yesterday it has inked a four-year contract with the sportswear manufacturer.

The contract, which became effective August 29, 2019, makes Capelli Sport the official uniform, apparel and equipment provider for all the National teams, both male and female, under the GFF.

In a release, GFF said Capelli Sport will be providing logistical support to national teams visiting the USA or Europe, including free access to Capelli Sport-owned training fields, gyms, office spaces and other similar facilities available to aid the preparation of teams.

Capelli Sport, under the contract with the GFF, will be facilitating player-scouting opportunities including professional and collegiate trials and exposure for GFF elite players as well as coordinate training matches, as necessary.

According to the GFF, Capelli Sport will also be creating and managing a branded online store for the Federation to sell replicas, fan wear, merchandise and accessories. The release said all fan wear items to be offered will be the same as what the GFF offers for its own fan wear sales and GFF will receive 30% of all the proceeds.

In exchange, the GFF is offering Capelli Sport-guaranteed annual purchase, preferential considerations when purchasing uniforms for grassroots programmes and/or any domestic competitions organised and/or administered by GFF, as well as other fan-related merchandise.

Capelli Sport will also be offered marketing privileges including, but not limited to logo placements/agency brand visibility on GFF’s stationery and marketing platforms, including social media, access to GFF’s marketing partners for promotion/engagement purposes and access by Capelli Sport to events organised by GFF for promotional purposes as well as the setting up of merchandise and promotional booths for international home matches.

“The Capelli kit partnership contract is ground-breaking for Guyana Football,” reasoned GFF president Wayne Forde, while adding that “it is a very comprehensive kit/apparel contract negotiated by GFF. The process was long and sometimes frustrating but, in the end, both parties were very happy with the final deal.”

Despite being tight-lipped about the value of the deal, Forde said it will “over the next four years vastly impact the development of football across Guyana. These are the types of opportunities that Gold Cup appearances create. The Golden Jaguars international exposure during the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup created value, which was strategically leveraged to produce the best outcome for Guyana’s Football.”

Though a contract is in place, GFF and its new supplier Capelli Sport did not release at least a conceptual design of the new kit and as such, the Golden Jaguars, now playing in the CONCACAF Nations League, will be wearing the same kit unveiled for the CONCACAF Gold Cup.