CONCACAF Nations League| Lambe calls for fightback after Bermuda suffer crushing loss

HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC) – Midfielder Reggie Lambe sent out a rallying cry to his Bermuda team-mates after they suffered a crushing 4-1 defeat against Panama at the National Stadium here on Thursday night which left their CONCACAF Nations League A status hanging in the balance.

Lambe, who plays for English League Two side Cambridge United, helped force the 43rd-minute equaliser after his shot hit a post, Harold Cummings turning the ball into his own net.

But it proved to be only a consolation as ruthless Panama – who are ranked 100 places above Bermuda – regained the lead before the break and capitalised on a slew of defensive errors from their opponents, Gabriel Torres scoring a brace while Rolando Blackburn and substitute Adalberto Carrasquilla were also on target.

However, with the chance to make amends in the reverse fixture tomorrow, Lambe is adamant that retaining their League A status is still achievable, despite the need for victory now becoming more vital, with two daunting fixtures against Mexico still to come and the bottom-placed team from each group facing relegation.

“We’re not in this Nations League just to lie down and roll over for anyone,” Lambe said.

“Obviously, we wanted to win … and we’ll be desperate to do so in Panama and in both games against Mexico.

“We certainly won’t be taking any of these games lightly and we’re not just here to be the whipping boys for the bigger nations. We’re here to try and stay in League A and keep competing with the best of our region.

“There is still more to play for, as long as there are more games, there’s plenty to play for. We’re not out yet. It’s not finished, it’s a long way from being finished.”

Bermuda’s national coach Kyle Lightbourne, who had hoped for four points from the opening two games, joined Lambe in urging his players not to be discouraged after the 4-1 defeat, insisting: “We cannot afford to feel sorry for ourselves.”

Bermuda entered their Group B opener bristling with confidence after an impressive showing on debut at the CONCACAF Gold Cup, where they narrowly lost to Costa Rica and Haiti but beat Nicaragua.

Added Lightbourne: “It’s definitely disappointing. In the first half, we were off the pace and also conceded goals at the worst times.

“Our intentions were good but we just weren’t right on the night for some reason. It’s a tough moment and we just have to suck it up. It just didn’t come together.”

Bermuda had a strong penalty claim turned down by Honduran referee Raul Zuniga on the half-hour mark, despite striker Nahki Wells appearing to be shoved in the back and conceding just seconds later when Torres gave Panama the lead.