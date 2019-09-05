Vehicles with less than 7 tonnes given ‘green light’ by DHB

-work still ongoing to get bridge fully operational

JUST one day after re-opening to light traffic, the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation has given the ‘green light’ to small canters/trucks carrying less than seven tonnes.

Although traffic is flowing across the bridge, Public Relations Officer, Krest Cummings said work is still ongoing to ensure that the bridge is fully operational again.

At 00:35 hours on Monday, a tug and barge loaded with gravel material came in contact with the bridge, on the southern side, hitting spans 12, 13 and 16, causing it to be shifted completely out of alignment. Following the incident, the bridge was closed to vehicular traffic.

Despite the magnitude of the damage, workers of the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation were able to complete all structural repairs to the bridge in what, Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson called, record time.

“The crew exceeded my expectations… our best guess was that the bridge would be re-opened to light traffic around 18:00 hours on Tuesday, but some of the guys decided to stay on and complete the work,” said Patterson during an on-air interview with the National Communications Network (NCN), on Tuesday.

The bridge was opened to light traffic which included cars, buses, SUVs and bikes, but remained close to heavy duty vehicles because the bridge had to be re-aligned. “I cannot say if the bridge was re-aligned but work has not stopped, we are doing work all the time,” said Cummings.

In the interim, vehicles will be weighed and once they do not exceed seven tonnes they will be allowed to cross. She said they have not received word on when the bridge will be fully operational again, but General Manager of the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation, Rawlston Adams had said that the company hopes to complete the work by Thursday.

Adams, on Tuesday, had said the re-alignment will not impede the flow of traffic, but the alignment is necessary for marine traffic to flow. The bridge has to be absolutely aligned for it to retract. “We are looking at aligning the structure… we have not been able to connect 13 and 14 and the retractor span stops at 11, so you need those spans to be aligned,” said Adams.

The damage to the bridge was far more extensive than anticipated, said the general manager, adding that there were initially problems with nine anchors but that number went up to 16 after further inspections. The bridge company has been bearing the cost of repairs so far, but Adams said once they have completed the exercise, the total cost will be transferred to the owner of the vessel. It is a Panamanian vessel.