Market vendor granted bail, taxi driver fined for using threatening language

ON Wednesday September, 4, 2019, 39-year-old Peter Browne, a taxi driver and 50-year-old Mary Barose, a market vendor were arraigned before Magistrate Dylon Bess at the Georgetown Magistrates’ court.

It is alleged that, on August 26, 2019, on Brickdam, the duo used threatening language against each other during an argument.

Browne pleaded guilty while Barose pleaded not guilty, when the charge was read to them.

Browne noted that Barose was a nuisance and she often used distasteful comments towards him.

Magistrate Bess released Barose on $10,000 bail. She is to return to court on October 9, 2019. Browne was fined $10,000.