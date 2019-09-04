Taxi driver remanded for attempted murder

SENIOR Magistrate, Clive Nurse, on Tuesday, September 03, 2019, remanded a 42-year-old taxi driver to prison on an attempted murder charge.

Morris Carter of Durban Street, Georgetown, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was not required to plead to the offense.

It is alleged that, on August 27, 2019, at Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, Carter wounded Matthew Gilbert with intent to commit murder.

Attorney-at-law Adrian Thompson who represented Carter asked the court for reasonable bail and told the court that, on the day in question, his client was at the wash bay in Sandy Babb Street, when he was confronted by Gilbert.

The men, Thompson said, got into a fight and both received injuries but Carter was the only one charged.

Police prosecutor Christopher Morris objected to bail being granted to Carter based on the nature of the offense.

Morris told the court that, based on police investigation, on the day in question, Gilbert was at the wash bay when Carter approached him.

Carter then asked Gilbert for the remaining $2,000 which he had owed for a $7,000 finger ring he had purchased, but only paid $5,000.

However, it is alleged that Gilbert did not have the money and asked to pay his debt off at a later date.

Morris also told the court that Carter became annoyed and pulled out a pair of scissors and stabbed Gilbert to the left region of his chest.

The injured man was then taken to Kitty Health Center and was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he received further treatment.

Magistrate Nurse refused bail and remanded Carter to prison until September 26, 2019.