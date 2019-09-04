Broadcasters urged to cater for persons living with disabilities

– warned about the legal consequences of not having systems in place

CHAIRMAN of the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA), Leslie Sobers, has urged broadcasters to cater for persons living with disabilities.

“Our citizens with disabilities, especially those with hearing impairment, in the context of broadcast material, ought to be treated equally like all other citizens,” said Sobers during his remarks at a recent stakeholder engagement.

Last year, the authority had urged broadcasters to pay attention to the necessity of catering for persons living with disabilities by allowing them to have access to broadcast material.

By doing that, broadcasters would be demonstrating social responsibility and indicating their efforts to combating discrimination.

Although it would be a demonstration of social responsibility, Sobers said there are legal consequences associated with broadcasters, not putting in place, a system to allow accessibility for persons living with disabilities.

Broadcasters were reminded that they have to abide by the obligations of the Persons Living with Disabilities Act, Chapter 35:05. He said Section 26 of the Act outlines that persons in charge of every national television station shall provide a sign language inset or subtitles in at least one daily news cast programme and in special programmes which cover events of national significance.

The Act states that a person, who fails to comply with that section, commits an offence and is liable on reconviction to a fine of $100,000 and imprisonment for six months.

Despite there being laws in place to protect persons living with disabilities, some persons have not been abiding by them. Sobers said that to not cater for the needs of the persons living with disabilities, is an act of discrimination.

“We are mindful that some means of complying would be expensive, but at least we would urge broadcasters to make an attempt…it would not be that much impacting if you were to have one major new cast with the caption running in the bottom or someone versed in sign language, interpreting the news,” said Sobers.

He reminded broadcasters that last year Guyana attended the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) conference in Jamaica, where it was revealed how far below Guyana is as a nation on the index of countries that cater for persons with disabilities.

Sobers urged broadcasters to be mindful of that and to note that Guyana is set to present another report on the advancements in catering for persons living with disabilities. Guyana will do so during an ITU conference in Ecuador during November. “I urge you to let us work towards eliminating any level of discrimination so that our people who have hearing impairment will be able to access information,” said Sobers.