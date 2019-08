ON Friday August 30, 2019, two men were arraigned before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ court.

It is alleged that, on August 22, 2019, 52-year-old Otis Khan and 33-year-old Ivorn Heights used threatening language towards each other during an argument, at Savage Street, North-East La Penitence.

Magistrate Daly released the two men on $10,000 bail each and adjourned the matter until September 30, 2019.