Smith out for 23 as Khawaja, Harris, Marsh hit half-centuries

STEVE Smith was out for 23 on day two of Australia’s tour match against Derbyshire, in his first innings since recovering from a concussion.

He was caught on the cover boundary off the bowling of Matt Critchley after hitting two fours in his 38-ball innings.

Smith was struck on the back of the neck by a Jofra Archer bouncer during the second Ashes Test against England at Lord’s on August 17.

The 30-year-old then missed his side’s dramatic third Test loss at Headingley.

Smith scored two centuries and 92 in the three innings he played in the Ashes series before his injury.

Marnus Labuschagne is almost certain to retain his place after scoring at least 50 in each of his three innings after replacing Smith, meaning one of Australia’s top order is likely to have to make way for Smith’s probable return at Old Trafford.

Usman Khawaja (72) and Marcus Harris (64) both made half-centuries at Derby as Australia declared on 338-5 just after tea, in reply to Derbyshire’s 172 all out, while Mitchell Marsh pressed his claims for a Test recall with 74.

The hosts were 53-3 at stumps, still trailing by 113 runs, with Mitchell Starc (2-16) adding to his three first-innings wickets by dismissing Billy Godleman and Anuj Dal with the new ball. (BBC Sport).