Minister Norton extends condolences on passing of Johnny Braff

The Honourable Minister of Social Cohesion, with Responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport, Dr. George Norton extends sincerest condolences to the relatives, friends and fans of renowned Guyanese singer, Johnny Critchlow Braithwaite.

Braithwaite, better known as ‘Johnny Braff’, passed away on Wednesday evening at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation following a brief illness. The 82-year-old musician was best known for his 1970s hit song, “It Burns Inside”.

Braithwaite was also the recipient of the prestigious Medal of Service Award bestowed upon him by His Excellency, President David Granger.