Miner charged with wife’s murder

A 54-year-old gold miner was on Friday charged for the murder of his wife, who was killed during a domestic dispute at their Nabaclis Side Line Dam , East Coast Demerara home last week.

Hours after being released from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he had been admitted after attempting to kill himself, Sherlock James appeared before Magistrate Marissa Mittelholzer at the Mahaica Magistrate Court and was not required to plea to the indictable charge.

The charge read that on August 21,2019, at their Nabaclis Side Line Dam home, he murdered his wife Vinnette Headley-James, 44.

James was unrepresented and was unable to speak properly since he is nursing a large cut across his throat which he allegedly inflicted to himself in an attempt to take his own life.

He was remanded to prison until October 9,2019 and the matter has been transferred to Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court

According to reports, on the day in question, Vinnette Headley-James was allegedly stabbed to death with a knife by her husband , after she informed him that she was ending their relationship. The man subsequently attempted to take his own life. He was, however, detained by the police.