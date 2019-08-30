Licenced to sing and fly!

–‘Azariel’ finally gets his FAA mechanic licence

KRISTOFF Azariel Sauns, who goes by the alias ‘Azariel’ or ‘Lwlss Boss’ is now a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certified aircraft mechanic.

The 23-year-old is a popular Guyanese artiste, but music is not his sole area of interest.

In an exclusive interview with ‘the Buzz Magazine’, the young entertainer said he has always been a lover of music, and knew that one day he would be a valuable addition to the industry. But although music is his passion, Azariel knew the importance of education in his success, and strived to get an academic career as well.

He has so far been making significant achievements, as since January last year he received his aircraft maintenance licence from the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), which is the body that governs aviation in Guyana.

However, the dream chaser that Azariel is, he went for his international licence since the one issued by GCCA is only acknowledged here in Guyana. So the young entertainer went to the FAA, wrote their exam after months of studying, and on August 29 he received the official FAA licence.

“The FAA, they’re just like the GCAA, except, for the USA, you have to go to the US to do their exam. I did that last month, but it takes a while to ship. I received it today (August 29). The FAA certificate simply means I’m capable of legally releasing any aircraft of American registration as airworthy. I spent a little over one week getting this certificate, and that’s just the exam process. The study period was a couple months; meanwhile I was still recording music,” he explained.

He said that he plans to keep doing both engineering and music, and seeing where it goes from there, because choosing one is a tough challenge. “Because of work (aircraft maintenance), I will be migrating, but I’ll still be doing music, and eventually I’ll return to Guyana. Music sometimes takes a backseat, but I’ll never stop doing music; I love it,” he said.

All of Azariel’s music are available for download on GtRiddim.com, and his most trending songs right now are “Ambition” and “Solider”, which speak to his success in the Aviation field.

All his music so far were recorded and produced by Adrian Johnson, also known as AJ, owner of “AJRecords home of legends” at Meten-Meer-Zorg on the West Coast Demerara.